‘Desperate for volunteers’: StoryDog’s call for fury friends

Patricia Lovell is the StoryDog co-ordinator for the Sunshine Coast.

Patricia Lovell and her fury mates love to listen to Sunshine Coast children reading books to them.

Ms Lovell is the co-ordinator for the Sunshine Coast chapter for StoryDog.

She said the charity’s one-on-one sessions meant children could relax in the dog’s company and read aloud without feeling judged by their peers

But she said the charity was now in desperate need for new volunteers.

“Our mission for StoryDogs is to make reading fun for children, so they can become confident lifelong readers,” she said.

“Due to COVID-19 we are now desperate for new volunteer dog teams.”

StoryDogs is a reading support program where selected children, aged about seven years, read to an accredited dog and its handler.

Sessions run for 20 minutes where each child is one-on-one with the dog team

“The outcomes are amazing you all have fun, children are not judged and their confidence soars,” Ms Lovell said.

Anyone with an obedient dog with a quiet temperament and some time to spare can contact Ms Lovell on 0402 618 030.