Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are searching for a man missing in Moreton Bay.
Police are searching for a man missing in Moreton Bay.
News

Desperate search for jet ski rider missing in wild seas

14th Aug 2020 6:11 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are searching for a man missing on a jet ski in Moreton Bay.

Around 10.45pm, police were alerted that the man had not returned from jet-skiing and his vehicle and trailer were still at the boat ramp car park.

Police launched a multi-agency land, sea and air search with Polair and QGAir Rescue 500 helicopters and water police currently searching.

Police have made radio contact with the man but have not located him due to poor weather conditions.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police.

Originally published as Desperate search for jet ski rider missing in wild seas

More Stories

editors picks jet ski missing moreton bay

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rapist walking free sparks calls for sex offender register

        Premium Content Rapist walking free sparks calls for sex offender register

        Crime After spending close to 20 years behind bars, Noosa’s Christmas Day rapist walked away from prison on Thursday a free man.

        'The best restaurant I’ve eaten at this year'

        Premium Content 'The best restaurant I’ve eaten at this year'

        Food & Entertainment Anooska Tucker-Evans has eaten almost 100 restaurants this year

        Man suffers serious injuries after motorbike collision

        Premium Content Man suffers serious injuries after motorbike collision

        Breaking Paramedics have rushed a man to a Sunshine Coast hospital after he was injured in a...

        Peter is no rough Diamond, just a gem of a coach

        Premium Content Peter is no rough Diamond, just a gem of a coach

        Swimming Few things slip past the keen eyes of Noosa’s Peter Diamond after six decades in...