Missing mum Sarah Hodgson and toddler Peta Hodson.
News

Desperate search for missing mum and toddler

by Mitchell Van Homrigh
13th Dec 2019 10:18 AM

NSW police hold extreme concerns for the safety of a 15-month-old toddler who has been missing with her Western Sydney mother since Tuesday.

Little Peta Hodgson was last seen with her mum Sarah Hodgson, 29, at a home on Magellan Ave, Lethbridge Park, around 2pm on Tuesday.

NSW Police are asking the public to report any sightings of the pair.

Peta Hodgson, 15 months, has been missing with her mother since Tuesday. Picture: Supplied
Ms Hodgson is believed to be using public transport and frequents Mount Druitt, Lethbridge Park, Nepean and Wentworthville.

The toddler is caucasian, with blonde curly hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and a nappy.

Her mother is also caucasian, with long light brown hair and brown eyes.

Police describe her as having a heavy build and being around 150cm tall.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on triple-0.

Sarah Hodgson has also been reported as missing.
