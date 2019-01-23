Woman’s extreme lengths to get a date

How to stay safe on a date

A STUDENT who's been on 40 "atrocious" dates in nine months has created a brilliant Tinder presentation called "why you should swipe me" - and it's incredibly honest.

Unlucky-in-love Natalie Palmer, 23, who jokes she's 2019's answer to Bridget Jones, has laid bare her pizza obsession, compulsive cleaning habits and plans to rock a face mask on date number five.

She is hoping the innovative ad, which she uploaded on Sunday night, will help bag a date with her dream man, The Sun reported.

Ms Palmer, from Caerphilly, South Wales, said: "I'm 2019's Bridget Jones because I always end up going home alone.

"I've done about 40 dates in nine months - they've all been atrocious.

"I was just lying in bed looking through my phone and wanted to do something creative with my profile as I'd not been getting matches.

"Originality is pretty low these days - so many girls have Snapchat animal filters on their photos and boring bios - so I thought I'd do a presentation through Snapchat.

"I took me over an hour thinking of pros and cons, getting the photos and putting it all together as I couldn't stop laughing."

Ms Palmer, who studies bioscience, hopes she can find someone who clicks with her personality - as opposed to just finding her attractive.

She said: "In terms of my ideal man I've got no preference; I don't even go for looks. As long as they get my sense of humour and sarcasm I think we would get on fine."

Ms Palmer started by listed her positives - including her "house proud" attitude, which sees her mopping and vacuuming twice a day - joking: "That's wife material."

She's also listed her previous employment, to show she's not your typical "lazy student" and has been working as a palliative care/dementia specialist since she was 18.

She said: "It also shows a caring and trusting side, you've got to be nice and have some good qualities if you do that line of work.

"I'd love to be a paramedic. Seeing how loving and caring they are in their jobs has inspired me and I'm hoping to study paramedic science at university in the future."

The way to Ms Palmer heart isn't through fine dining, but takeaway pizza, while her hobbies include walking, running and hiking.

She said: "It's easier to just rock up on a date and eat pizza - meatballs and sweet corn is my favourite topping."

Her cons include being too needy and her love of red wine.

Ms Palmer also candidly listed her flaws - which hilariously include liking cuddles, being "addicted to red wine (in moderation)" and lacking common sense.

She said: "I like being cuddled and have been dumped twice for being too affectionate.

"I love red wine but apparently that is a bad flaw because when you drink too much of it and you start spewing on your second date it's not really attractive.

"I'm quite intelligent but I do lack common sense. About eight months ago I adopted a snow leopard and I genuinely thought they were going to send one in the post.

"In the end I only had a stuffed animal and an adoption certificate. I cried for days; I really thought I was having this pet.

"My stepdad joked if I was going to ring a zoo for a cage, but I didn't think that far ahead."

Ms Palmer also lets potential matches know "I don't own my own house" because she's seen so many "arrogant" blokes boast about being homeowners on the app.

She’s looking to find someone who gels with her personality and banter, rather than just finding her attractive.

The penultimate slide shows Ms Palmer wearing a charcoal face mask and a red wine emoji.

It says: "If you reached this part without thinking I'm weird, congrats. This is what you'll see after date 5. Lucky, lucky man xx."

While the final slide features Ms Palmer head superimposed on singer Susan Boyle's body, in a snap where she's wearing her spotty dressing gown and waving to the cameras.

She said: "That's me waving them off to work in the morning. I don't have an actual photo of me doing that so I had to improvise.

"My ideal man is funny, caring, laid back, open-minded and adventurous with some ambition.

"The kind of man I think I'll attract are ones with the most sense of humour.

"Genuine guys will see that although it's funny there's a realistic side to it too and see that I'm a laugh.

"Hopefully this presentation gets me the man of my dreams."

Ms Palmer has been inundated with messages over the past two days.

Some of the lads she matched with wrote: "Your photo stream is brilliant", "the most interesting Tinder profile I've ever seen", and "I think it was the fourth picture with the face mask that did it for me …"

