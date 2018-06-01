Destination royal honeymoon Noosa as speculation reigns big

HONEYMOON: Royal excitement may come to Noosa with the newly-wed Duke and Duchess of Sussex rumoured to visit the region in October - time will only tell.

RUMOUR has it royal fever will hit Noosa later this year with newly-weds the Duke and Duchess of Sussex potentially putting Noosa

on their radar for a honeymoon.

With our stunning beaches, whether and restaurants, it isn't any wonder Harry and Meghan might want to spend a few days relaxing when they come to Australia in October for the Invictus Games.

Whether or not it's true, locals are already feeling

the excitement after it was rumoured Meghan's close friend and former Suits co-star Gabriel Macht and Australian wife Jacinda Barrett offered the royal couple their Noosa home.

International attention, regardless if they come or not, will be a great boost

for the local tourism industry and businesses.

Popular Hastings St restaurant Bistro C isn't

a stranger to seeing the occasional celebrity and would gladly welcome the newly-weds.

Manager Cassie Banks said she did not expect

they would dine there but

it would be great to have them anyway.

"They will probably want to dine at secluded venues,” she said.

"It would be great for us and everyone would want them to come but we would still treat them like any other people.”

Ms Banks thinks the couple would likely keep to themselves if they decided to come to the region.

"If they come, they probably won't come out

and keep pretty secluded and have private dinners and catering,” she said.

"I wouldn't be surprised

if we didn't realise they had come till after they had left.”

Don't stop practising those royal waves just yet though, they are a modern royal couple after all and only time will tell if they come to our little part of the world.