The scene of the crash at a property in Hawkwood following a helicopter crash yesterday. (Picture: LifeFlight Media)
News

Details released over helicopter crash

Tristan Evert
1st Oct 2020 8:30 AM | Updated: 9:36 AM
THE HORRIFYING moments that led to a man crashing his helicopter on a North Burnett property have been released.

It's believed the man in his 30s was mustering livestock when the aircraft lost power and crashed into nearby trees in Hawkwood.

The Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew was called to the scene and took the man to hospital.

The rescue crew were called to the scene just after 4.30pm on Wednesday.

The man reportedly managed to free himself from the wreckage before emergency services arrived.

The aeromedical team assisted Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedics in assessing the man.

He was then flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital, under the care of an RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Critical Care Doctor and a QAS Flight Paramedic.

He travelled in a stable condition.

A spokesperson from the Civil Aviation Safety Authority said they will review the incident, as will the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.

