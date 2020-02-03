Menu
A South Burnett Bowls Club was broken into on New Year's Eve.
News

Detectives call for witnesses after shot fired

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
2nd Feb 2020 12:24 PM
IPSWICH detectives are appealing for public assistance after a firearm was discharged in One Mile on Friday night with the projectile striking a house.

Sometime between 10pm Friday night and 6am Saturday a single shot from what appears to be a small calibre firearm struck the front door of a Chubb Street home, travelling through the house before striking a wall.

The two elderly residents were home at the time.

Police are appealing for anyone who lives on Chubb Street or the nearby vicinity who heard a firearm discharge or witnessed the incident to contact them.

Contact Police Link on 131 444.

investigations one mile police queensland police services shootings shots fired
Ipswich Queensland Times

