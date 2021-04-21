‘Devastated’: Music legend dead at 73

Jim Steinman, the mastermind behind some of pop music's most epic ballads of the past 40 years, has passed away at 73.

The Grammy-winning hitmaker who collaborated on chart toppers for Meat Loaf, Celine Dion, Bonnie Tyler, Barbra Streisand, Def Leppard and more, died Monday in Connecticut, TMZ has confirmed. His death comes after an undisclosed medical emergency occurred at 3:30am. Sunday, according to the state medical examiner.

Steinman's Paradise by the Dashboard Light and other songs made up the bulk of Meat Loaf's 1977 blockbuster record Bat Out of Hell, which went on to become one of the best-selling albums of all time. The pair continued to work closely for volumes II - which 1993's I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That) came out of - and III of the rock music series.

A younger Steinman.

The dream team: Meat Loaf (left) and Steinman in 1978.

Their karaoke mainstay Total Eclipse of the Heart helped launch Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler to legendary status in 1983.

She tweeted today that she was "devastated" to learn of his passing, leading the charge of tributes online:

I am absolutely devastated to learn of the passing of my long term friend and musical mentor Jim Steinman. pic.twitter.com/TvR01AUXKr — Bonnie Tyler (@BonnieTOfficial) April 20, 2021

The enigmatic songwriter was known for drawing inspiration from the arts. His song It's All Coming Back to Me Now, most famously performed by French-Canadian icon Dion in 1996, was said to be inspired by Emily Brontë's Wuthering Heights. Critics hailed Dion's recording as a "highlight" of her English-language music career, undoubtedly paving the way for her global, decade-spanning success.

RIP Jim Steinman. Meat Loaf's BAT OUT OF HELL is like BORN TO RUN if it had been made by Freddie Mercury, and therefore awesome. A true rock 'n' roll renegade weirdo. — Steven Hyden (@Steven_Hyden) April 20, 2021

Rest In Peace to Jim Steinman, the legendary composer and producer of Meat Loaf's Bat Out of Hell, and also Bonnie Tyler, Air Supply, The Sisters of Mercy, Barry Manilow, and Celine Dion.

He always made music panoramic and bigger and his work will live on. pic.twitter.com/7Uc7Exyeiz — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) April 20, 2021

Jim Steinman was the patron saint of karaoke—he wrote every song like it was a karaoke belter. I called my book about karaoke "Turn Around Bright Eyes" as a tribute from a fan. (his brother came to one of my book readings, so I got to sign one for Jim.) gratitude to the maestro. pic.twitter.com/Jrm7pllb4C — rob sheffield (@robsheff) April 20, 2021

Steinman later received his first and only Grammy in 1997 for writing on Dion's album Falling Into You.

In 2004, a stroke left Steinman temporarily unable to speak, and he spent years relearning to use his voice, according to a speech he delivered at Amherst College in 2013.

Steinman's exact cause of death has not been revealed.

