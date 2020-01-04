‘Devastated’ Pink‘s massive fire donation

A host of celebrities have been sharing their heartbreak amid Australia's bushfire crisis, flocking to social media to express their devastation as temperatures in NSW soar and thousands flee.

Singing superstar Pink is leading the charge with donations, revealing today that she'll personally donate a massive $500,000 "directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontline."

The singer-songwriter, who has embarked upon many mammoth tours of Australia through her career, said she was "totally devastated" watching the unfolding crisis. "My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz."

I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz ❤️

This afternoon, former model Tara Moss shared a note left by firefighters who saved her home in the Blue Mountains from burning to the ground.

She said the words "brought her tears", adding on Instagram that one third of her property was ravaged by the blaze.

This note at our home brought me to tears. You absolute champions, thank you for all you do. 🙏🏻🙏🏻



Please stay safe out there, everyone. Lives can't be replaced. #Firefighters #AustraliaBurning #Bushfirecrisis #SupportOurFirefighters #Grateful



(https://t.co/wDeLHggTUj) pic.twitter.com/pbvVJybP6S — Tara Moss (@Tara_Moss) January 4, 2020

In the note, the firefighters thanked Moss for having such a "well-prepared property," and thanked her for the "cuppas and amenities" - informing her that with nobody home at the property and the doors left unlocked, they'd let themselves in for a brief respite.

The note reads in full: "Thanks for such a well prepared property! Shipley RFB. (smiley face). PS Thank you for the cuppas and amenities."

Below that is a line and in another hand the words: "We have spent all afternoon at your house doing property protection. It was open so we let ourselves in to use the toilets and coffee. Thank you again. If you want to contact me Captain - (name blurred out for privacy).

We also filled your pumps with petrol just in case."

Local stars including Naomi Watts, Rebel Wilson, Delta Goodrem and Russell Crowe have also posted emotional responses to Instagram, while international stars including Jameela Jamil and Kim Kardashian have made their opinions on climate change known.

Meanwhile, tennis star Nick Kyrgios pledged to donate $200 to those affected by bushfires for every ace he hits across events he plays this summer, prompting Sam Stosur to follow his lead.

From politically-aimed frustration, to expressions of sorrow and even musical odes, here's how the stars have reacted to the country ablaze:

NAOMI WATTS

Actress Naomi Watts took to Instagram on Friday with a video from a recent holiday to Byron Bay.

She wrote that the crisis is 'upsetting and worrying'.

"This was my last eve in Byron, NSW, Australia," she wrote.

"To get a sense of how beautiful the wildlife regularly sounds … Please turn up the volume. The fires have been truly horrendous. It's so upsetting and worrying. So much wildlife already lost. And still much of the summer ahead. My heart goes out to those who've lost loved ones and homes. Big gratitude to the brave firemen who literally haven't stopped during the holidays!! Heartbroken for all the animals, plants and land … pray for rain."

DELTA GOODREM

Delta Goodrem shared a musical tribute, penning an emotional song inspired by footage of firefighters battling a blaze.

"Let it rain today," she wrote.

"Everyday we are all feeling what's happening to our beautiful country, our home. I wrote this song about an hour ago after seeing yet another video of the firefighters continuing to fight the fires for us. The extremes that many families are experiencing leaves me with no words. I send all my love and I am praying everyday. Please donate to the Red Cross to help."

CELESTE BARBER

Comedian Celeste Barber posted a haunting photo from the inside of her mother-in-law's house, directing her 6.3 million followers to a Facebook donation page.

So far, the page has raised more than a whopping $4.5 million in less than 24 hours for The Trustee for NSW Rural Fire Service & Brigades Donations Fund.

SAM STOSUR

Sam Stosur has pledged to donate $200 per ace she hits over the Aussie summer tennis season.

NICK KYRGIOS

Nick Kyrgios, who first tearily vowed to donate $200 for every ace he hits across this summer on Friday, has already hit 20 aces against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff during a match on Friday in the ATP Cup, bringing his total to $4,000 so far.

KIM KARDASHIAN

After retweeting headlines about the bushfires from Bernie Sanders, the reality star and businesswoman shared a simple message.

Climate change is real 💔🌎

REBEL WILSON

Animal lover and Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson acknowledged those helping the animals affected by the fires.

Shout out to @zookeeper_chad from @featherdalewildlifepark who has been helping rescue animals from the NSW bushfires and is just an all round legend," she wrote.

"I loved cuddling our gorgeous Australian animals - and we gotta work hard to protect them and our environment x"

RUSSELL CROWE

After his Coffs Harbour property was affected by the blaze late last year, Russell Crowe has been vocal about the fires on Twitter and Instagram.

Posting a series of confronting images from near his home, the actor wrote in November, "Still burning … they say a wind change might crank things up again in the valley.

"I hope wherever you are in Australia, or California or anywhere else facing bushfires, that you and yours remain safe".

REBECCA GIBNEY

Actress Rebecca Gibney posted a photo of the eerie blood red sky taken earlier this week by Lisa Wilkinson on the NSW south coast.

She announced that she would be taking a break from social media, and has instead been providing tips on how to donate, as well as reposting useful information from other accounts.

CHRIS BROWN

The beloved TV vet today posted a series of tips on how to care for wildlife during extreme conditions.

TURIA PITT

Turia Pitt, posting from the south coast, thanked the local community and made a plea for donations.

"It's been a crazy time on the South Coast, with unprecedented conditions and a lot of fear and loss," she wrote.

"But there are lots of people doing really awesome work for our community. THANK YOU!"

SARAH BLASKO

Singer Sarah Blasko posted harsh criticism against the Prime Minister, slamming his response to the bushfire crisis calling him "completely inept".

"I hope you're not at the cricket today @scottmorrisonmp. You've shown yourself to be completely inept at tapping into the pulse of the people during this time of devastation in Australia. My heart goes out to everyone affected, it's truly horrifying. Lots of love, Blasko".

BINDI IRWIN

Speaking via the Australia Zoo Instagram account, Bindi Irwin wrote ""With so many devastating fires within Australia, my heart breaks for the people and wildlife who have lost so much. I wanted to let you know that we are SAFE. There are no fires near us @AustraliaZoo or our conservation properties. Our Wildlife Hospital is busier than ever though, having officially treated over 90,000 patients. My parents dedicated our Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital to my beautiful grandmother. We will continue to honour her by being Wildlife Warriors and saving as many lives as we can."

LISA WILKINSON

The Project host Lisa Wilkinson shared a video of a koala drinking water from a passer-by in Adelaide, urging followers "not to forget our animal population".

She included information on how to donate to Port Macquarie Koala Hospital.

"If you haven't yet caught this heartbreaking video from @bikebug2019 watch and weep, as a koala suffering the shocking effects of Adelaide's intense heat approaches for water.

"Reports are that we have now lost half a billion Australian wildlife - mammals, birds and reptiles - since these fires began, with untold others sick, injured, suffering and displaced. And koalas are believed to be one of the species hardest hit because of their slow pace, and their diet consisting solely of eucalyptus leaves from trees filled with eucalyptus oil, which are highly flammable.

"So if you possibly can, while we continue to count and mourn the dreadful human toll of these devastating fires, please don't forget our animal population.

"Any donation at all that you can manage to wires.org or koalasincare.org.au will help.

"Or you can google The Rescue Collective which is collecting donations and has also issued a list of goods needed.

"There is also a Go Fund Me page set up for Port Macquarie Koala Hospital which is rescuing koalas affected by the fires - as well as purchasing and setting up automatic drinking stations to reduce further deaths from dehydration in this shocking heat.

"Whatever you can do … all of it will make a difference. Thank you".

BETTE MIDLER

Hollywood star Bette Midler took to Twitter on Friday to furiously reprimand the PM's climate change denial.

"Pity the poor #Australians, their country ablaze, and their rotten @ScottMorrisonMP saying, 'This is not the time to talk about Climate Change. We have to grow our economy'," Midler tweeted in a colourful rant to her 1.9 million followers.

"What an idiot," she continued. "What good is an economy in an uninhabitable country? Lead, you f***wit!"

Pity the poor #Australians, their country ablaze, and their rotten @ScottMorrisonMP saying, "This is not the time to talk about Climate Change. We have to grow our economy." What an idiot. What good is an economy in an uninhabitable country? Lead, you fuckwit!!

MATTY J

Meanwhile, Bachelor alumni Matty J, who earlier recalled his terrifying bushfire nightmare after being stuck on the south coast with wife Laura Byrne and daughter Marlie May, wrote "can't fathom the bravery of those who are putting their lives on the line and tirelessly fighting these fires to keep the public safe. You're absolute heroes - a heartfelt thank you! Please help by donating what you can."

TIM ROBARDS

Tim Robards posted his gratitude to the brave firefighters from Mexico: "I'm halfway across the world right now feeling a little helpless but just want to say a massive THANK YOU to all of those who are putting in an unbelievably massive effort back at home is Australia. Thank you to those fighting the fires, those providing support and shelter, those helping the animals effected, everyone donating to help and my heart goes out to all those effected.

"If you're in a position to donate to the Red Cross, the fire services or any other organisation providing help then I urge you to join me and donate, even a little bit helps!

THANK YOU once again to everyone helping our loved ones and our loved communities back at home!"

COLLETTE DINNIGAN

Fashion designer Collette Dinnigan wrote "as the sun goes sets here we thank our beautiful friends Gael and Francesco for taking such great care of us as we all think of those back home in Australia who have lost their homes and loved ones. We also feel a great loss for all the animals that have had to suffer such horrific deaths and for the devastation to all our native flora and fauna."

SHAYNNA BLAZE

The Block judge Shaynna Blaze wrote "This is so heartbreaking to see the animals that are part of the unique make up of this country we love. Thank you for this post @fuzzyard with all the places to donate and help. The scar will be for generations for the land and animals. Please help where you can."

LARA WORTHINGTON

Lara Worthington, who is expecting her third child with Sam Worthington, shared an overview of the devastating bushfire stats along with the now-iconic image of 11-year-old Finn from Mallacoota fleeing the fires by boat.

JAMEELA JAMIL

Star of The Good Place Jamil retweeted a thread outlining the devastation of the bushfires, slamming the "unforgivable decision of leaders not to discuss climate change".