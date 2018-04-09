Devastated retreat team reveal plan for weddings after fire

Emergency services at the scene of a fire at Spicers Hidden Vale, Grandchester.

Emergency services at the scene of a fire at Spicers Hidden Vale, Grandchester. Tim Panitz

Hayden is a young and versatile member of our team. He covers council, court and police. He also fills in on sport occasionally. He enjoys telling people’s stories and loves chasing the tough ones. He is always up for a story lead or just a chat about a certain issue.

ALTERNATIVE arrangements will be made for upcoming weddings scheduled at an Ipswich retreat devastated by fire.

The restaurant, kitchen and reception building at Spicers Hidden Vale resort at Grandchester was engulfed in flames when emergency services arrived on Saturday afternoon.

Minutes earlier staff noticed smoke coming from the ceiling of the building.

Almost 100 staff and guests at a nearby wedding were evacuated as flames quickly took hold of the historic homestead about 4.15pm on Saturday.

It was brought under control with Queensland Fire and Emergency Service units remaining at the scene until 11.50pm soaking embers.

Despite the accommodation buildings and many other retreat facilities remaining intact, wedding guests were evacuated from the site.

Hidden Vale is the flagship property in the Spicers group of eight resorts, owned by Flight Centre founder Graham Turner and his wife Jude.

Spicers Retreats marketing director Kira Klein said the couple had been married and staff looked after them "as best we could".

"Obviously it's certainly not something anyone would dream of on their wedding day," she said.

"We did the best that we can to make the best of the situation and our heart goes out to them and their guests and their family that were here yesterday."

Queensland Police said the fire was not suspicious and is believed to have started after a combustion in the ceiling.

Ms Klein said employees were devastated to lose the homestead.

"It's certainly a loss but we're absolute going to rebuild and we'll be doing so so quickly - as quick as we possibly can," she said.

She described entering the building, which is more than 100 years old, like "stepping back in time".

Yesterday the Spicers Retreats team spent the day assessing upcoming bookings and making alternative arrangements.

"Fortunately at Spicers Hidden Vale we've got a lot of alternative facility sites so we are confident we'll be back up and running quite quickly," she said.

"We'll be contacting all of the brides and grooms upcoming to put together a plan."

As staff and emergency services shifted through the rubble attempting to salvage anything possible, the community brought food and sent well wishes on social media.

Ipswich Councillor David Pahlke said the fire came at a time when the retreat "was starting to gain momentum".

Hidden Vale Homestead was the location where the real-life inspiration for Ian Fleming's James Bond 007, Sidney Cotton, grew up.