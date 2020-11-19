Developer ‘dedicated to saving black glossies’

The glossy black cockatoo is subject to major efforts in Noosa to ensure its food trees.

The glossy black cockatoo is subject to major efforts in Noosa to ensure its food trees.

Efforts in Sunrise Beach to have the community work with the developer of Blue Care’s proposed aged care facility to protect glossy black cockatoo habitat has received the unanimous backing of Noosa councillors.

The vulnerable birds are finicky eaters so the 71 food trees identified on the Grasstree Ct site are regarded as crucial for their local survival with seeds to be propagated and planted off site at a ratio of eight to one.

Cr Amelia Lorentson successfully moved on Monday for the council to request Blue Care liaise cooperatively with community groups to deliver and maintain the required glossy black food tree recovery program.

Blue Care has engaged Dr Justin Watson of Gondwana Ecology Group, who said in his site report that of the existing food trees, 15 would be retained after development of what would be stage one of a larger retirement village complex.

He consulted with local resident and glossy expert Bob Carey as well as council officers with seeds from onsite trees propagated by Arbocare Queensland and Florabunda Nursery.

What the new Blue Care aged care centre at Sunrise Beach would look like.

Blue Care’s project builder Lendlease is working with the community to better understand their needs.

“We’re currently working with local environmental groups to understand how we can best address specific requirements relating to the site and its surrounds,” a company statement said.

“We’ll be asking the community for their views and to collaborate with us.”

Blue Care’s requested layout changes for the development are expected to be approved at Thursday’s ordinary meeting.

Cr Amelia Lorentson praised the developer’s conservation strategy.

“To date Lendlease has provided the Burgess Creek (bush care) group 1000 food trees of the glossy black cockatoos, to be planted in Rainbow Park and to my understanding have shown a genuine interest in the community to protect the glossies and their habitat,” Cr Lorentson said.

“It’s a unique opportunity of the families of Blue Care to be living in a habitat of endangered species, it’s also a massive responsibility that I hope they take seriously.”

Cr Brian Stockwell said Blue Care’s architectural changes resulted in a slight improvement as a buffer for existing food trees.