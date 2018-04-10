Developer snaps up run-down premises

COOROY developer Ron McCarthy has purchased a key property, the Cooroy Motel, on the town's east side, following his selling of the Cooroy Hub sports club and Energex land recently.

The purchase, while not yet fully through settlement, follows high speculation about the future of the eastern side of the town, given its population growth.

The motel is run-down, with a number of caravans reportedly located in its rear area, housing some long-term tenants.

Mr McCarthy, who has been outspoken about the need to rejuvenate the "Gateway to Noosa” along Elm Street to the Diamond Street intersection, said he would not be running it as a motel, but did not elaborate on what it could instead be.

"We had an option when accumulating property for an Aldi [supermarket],” Mr McCarthy said.

"The motel [land] was an opportunity; we were always interested in taking up the option.

"It's good premises, and a huge opportunity.”

Mr McCarthy sold the club and Energex land to a consortium after being made an offer "too good to refuse”.

It is believed the consortium was utilised to thwart plans for a second supermarket in the town.

Mr McCarthy said he was sensitive to the difficulties the purchase would present for some long-term tenants of the motel.

"It's difficult - some are permanent residents who have been there a long time - I know some of the tenants myself,” Mr McCarthy said.

He said he had allowed a relaxed transition time to occur, to assist tenants in re-settlement.

Mr McCarthy said he was keen to improve the aesthetics of Cooroy's east side.

"I am very conscious of the visual aspect,” he said.

"I also want to take some traffic off Elm Street, and work with council on how to use Opal Street [more].”

Mr Bouchier was invited to comment for the story but chose not to.

Cooroy Area Residents Association president Rod Ritchie backed Mr McCarthy's know-how regarding the 4000 square-metre motel site.

"I think Ron will do something appropriate, depending upon what council can approve,” Mr Ritchie said.

"The motel is in a fallen state - and it's sitting in a prime spot.

"But it will be up to council to decide.”