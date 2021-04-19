Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A developer trying to upgrade the abandoned Friendly Grocer store at Peregian Beach is challenging a council refusal of its bid in the Planning and Environment Court.
A developer trying to upgrade the abandoned Friendly Grocer store at Peregian Beach is challenging a council refusal of its bid in the Planning and Environment Court.
Council News

Developer takes fight for beachfront store to next level

Peter Gardiner
19th Apr 2021 12:06 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A long-running battle to redevelop a prime beachfront retail block has taken a new turn as determined owners take Noosa Council to court for a second time.

Directors of the company which owns the site, Andema Pty Ltd, are not giving up on the abandoned Friendly Grocer supermarket site at Peregian Beach despite having previously failed to convince the council and the Planning and Environment Court to approve its proposals.

They are challenging the council’s refusal last year to grant another extension to a development approval it had for the Peregian Village corner site in 2012.

It came after the court last September rejected Andema’s appeal against a council refusal in 2019 of its bid for a ground floor eatery and rooftop dining.

Noosa News enters exciting new digital future

‘Emotional’: Elation as NZ travel bubble opens

Andema’s directors are listed as Sydney residents John Ramage and Brian Nicholls and New Zealand resident Bret Jackson.

They want the original approval for a two-storey office, entertainment, dining and retail space extended, saying the proposed scale and form of the development is suitable for the area.

Court documents lodged on their behalf say the new building is “consistent with long standing community expectations” for the site.

The Friendly Grocer store in Peregian before it closed its doors.
The Friendly Grocer store in Peregian before it closed its doors.

“The proposed development responds to and protects the natural beach experience which provides a safe public area for aesthetic enjoyment and recreational and social interaction,” the documents say.

The documents say Andema aims to rejuvenate the site and the development will facilitate additional investment and economic development in the centre and in Peregian Beach.

The council said in its rejection of the extension bid the proposal was not small in scale in the context of Peregian Beach village and would impact on the area’s amenity.

“The proposal does not retain and enhance the built form of streetscape character of the centre as the scheme has excessive plot ratio and site cover and proposes inadequate setbacks to the village green,” council said in its reasons for rejection.

The appeal court has been set the matter down for review on May 14.

The Peregian Beach Community Association, which supported council’s rejection last year of the first application, has requested the council take action to improve “the unsightly and unhealthy state of the premises”.

noosa council noosa development peregian beach village planning and environment court
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Noosa News enters exciting new digital future

        Premium Content Noosa News enters exciting new digital future

        News A new digital platform for Noosa News will lead to faster load times, quicker coverage of breaking news and the local news we've delivered for more than 50 years.

        ‘Emotional’: Elation as NZ travel bubble opens

        Premium Content ‘Emotional’: Elation as NZ travel bubble opens

        News Kiwis stuck in QLD jet home for first time as NZ travel bubble opens

        DON'T MISS IT: Activate your free bonus for big rewards

        Premium Content DON'T MISS IT: Activate your free bonus for big rewards

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?

        ‘He was so important’: Kind brother mourned by loved ones

        Premium Content ‘He was so important’: Kind brother mourned by loved ones

        Community Cooroy man who dedicated his time to helping others remembered