Developer to cough up $60,000

A DEVELOPER has been slammed with a $60,000-plus fine for illegally removing five trees from a site in Resort Drive, Noosa Heads, in the Noosa Springs Resort.

Noosa councillors were happy to receive a report at Tuesday's Planning and Environment Committee meeting to see the unnamed developer contribute $60,806 to council to offset the loss of the trees.

The report said the amount was determined by the Burnley Method which places a monetary value on trees.

"The financial contribution comprises $58,806 toward the value of the removed trees and $2000 towards council's administrative costs associated with the investigation.”

The developer also has to provide in-kind assistance to undertake the rehabilitation of a part of Girraween Nature Refuge, including maintenance, temporary irrigation, provision of clean topsoil, mulch and weed management, and to prepare plans to reinstate koala food trees.