Menu
Login
Map of Resort Drive property and surrounding land
Map of Resort Drive property and surrounding land
News

Developer to cough up $60,000

by Alan Lander
15th Jun 2018 5:01 AM

A DEVELOPER has been slammed with a $60,000-plus fine for illegally removing five trees from a site in Resort Drive, Noosa Heads, in the Noosa Springs Resort.

Noosa councillors were happy to receive a report at Tuesday's Planning and Environment Committee meeting to see the unnamed developer contribute $60,806 to council to offset the loss of the trees.

The report said the amount was determined by the Burnley Method which places a monetary value on trees.

"The financial contribution comprises $58,806 toward the value of the removed trees and $2000 towards council's administrative costs associated with the investigation.”

The developer also has to provide in-kind assistance to undertake the rehabilitation of a part of Girraween Nature Refuge, including maintenance, temporary irrigation, provision of clean topsoil, mulch and weed management, and to prepare plans to reinstate koala food trees.

developement illegal tree clearing noosa noosa council noosa springs
Noosa News

Top Stories

    It's exhaustive pollution

    It's exhaustive pollution

    News Pavilion tenants 'fuming' over diesel bus smells, noise

    Club at a crossroads as locals have their say

    Club at a crossroads as locals have their say

    News Surf club issue is creating waves

    Kids' bare essentials - just to have lots of fun

    Kids' bare essentials - just to have lots of fun

    News Peregian turns on fun for the young

    Local Partners