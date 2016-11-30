29°
Developer wants to go a little higher for Settlers

Peter Gardiner | 29th Nov 2016 8:18 AM
NEW DEVELOPMENT: An artist's impression of the new unit complexes.
NEW DEVELOPMENT: An artist's impression of the new unit complexes. Contributed

A SETTLERS Cove development application should be approved at Serenity Close despite slightly breaching planning heights restrictions.

That is according to planning consultants, who last week lodged a development application with Noosa Council for two four-storey complexes housing 37 units - 22 in one unit block and 15 in the other.

The site already has two development approvals the CBD Settlers Cove Pty Ltd application said the "new proposed development has a smaller footprint and a reduced number of units”.

This is due to the deletion of the four two storey villas approved in the previous application which provides more open space.

Settlers maintain this proposed material change of use of premises for multiple dwellings "generally complies with the development parameters of the Noosa Plan”.

"With regard to height, a small section of the roof-line of both buildings extends over the 15 metre height limit,” the application said.

"The topography of the site has presented some design challenges with the sloping street frontage falling in an opposite direction to the cross fall along the western edge of the site.

"Importantly, built-form in this area of the site will not be not visible from Noosa Sound or the Noosa Inlet/Weyba Creek area.”

Settlers said the current approvals over the site have recognised the constraints and location of the site and have approved a slight intrusion into the 15 metre height limit by 200mm.

"Further, concessions of up 350mm have been granted to (the nearby resort complex) Emerald for eaves projections. The proposal is generally consistent with the scale and form of the surrounding unit developments and intent of the area,” the application said.

The application said the site is within close proximity to a range of commercial services and community facilities considered necessary to support residential accommodation and has access to all essential urban infrastructure.

