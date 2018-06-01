Developers will no longer be hemmed in with parking demands

MORE flexible parking contribution payments in lieu of car spaces will help drive development in Noosa's tight development spaces like Noosa Junction and Hastings Street.

That is according to Noosa Council's environment and sustainable development director Kim Rawlings who said a new car parking policy answered the call by some in the development industry for increased flexibility. The policy will allow developers to contribute to transport and off-site parking initiatives in lieu of providing on-site parking required by the Noosa Plan.

"Local commercial property owners have told us that inflexible parking provisions are impeding their options for smaller sites,” Ms Rawlings said.

"We've listened, and this new policy responds to this issue.”

She said contributions received may be expended on improving car parking in the general location of the development or else on transport infrastructure.

"Not only does this new policy support better development outcomes, it supports the aims of our transport strategy - to find smarter ways of moving people around the shire,” Ms Rawlings said.

This may apply to Noosa Junction and Hastings St where development is constrained with limited capacity to add parking spaces and can be applied to areas like hinterland towns. Ms Rawlings said applicants would need to work closely with council staff if they wished to provide a financial contribution in lieu of their on-site car parking.