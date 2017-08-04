Development approvals challenge the critics

NOOSA is often maligned as a place where a fussy council makes life too tough for developers, but the latest planning application figures strongly suggests otherwise.

Planning and Environment manager Kerri Coyle said 99% of all planning applications were approved last financial year, proving that being green doesn't mean restricting development or limiting creativity in business.

Ms Coyle said the council said "yes” to 471 planning applications during the past 12 months, whereas just six were refused, and only one was a building project.

"Four were requests to remove healthy trees, one was an application to allow permanent residential at a holiday home development, and the other was for a new nursing home on land with a high bushfire risk,” she said.

Meanwhile, council gave approvals for boutique breweries, a chocolatier, and two aquaculture businesses to operate in the industrial estate.

"This shows that council is responsive to changing business needs,” Mayor Tony Wellington said.

"Although the aquaculture businesses, for example, are an agricultural use, these are well-suited to the industrial estate, and council recognised that.

"They're essentially buildings with tanks to produce fish. Thus they're compatible with other businesses in the area.”

Ms Coyle said applicants for the boutique breweries that council recently approved, also wanted to add bars and tasting areas to complement their businesses.

"These aspects were not so readily supported by the planning scheme,” she said.

"But we recognise that people today are seeking different consumer experiences, whether it's craft beer or some other product they can access direct from the manufacturer.

"From council's point of view, it's all about being more flexible to meet these changing needs, without diminishing those key attributes that define Noosa.”

Planning Scheme project manager Raul Weychardt said council was considering how the new planning scheme, currently being drafted, could better support an emerging trend toward mixed use businesses.

Mayor Wellington said he has also been sitting on the SEQ Regional Planning Committee in a bid to preserve Noosa's values in the new SEQ Plan.

"We have achieved a good outcome... our intrinsic approach to development has been respected, and our urban footprint has not been enlarged,” he said.