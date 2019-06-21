Menu
Scone time at Cooroy Memorial Hall, with piano accompaniment.
News

Devonshire tea vollies sought

by Alan Lander
21st Jun 2019 2:00 PM

DO YOU like scones, jam and cream? Silly question.

But since last June, once a month, Sunshine Coast Foodie's Martin Duncan has been laying out irresistible delicacies at Cooroy Memorial Hall under the banner of Scone Time for up to 100 guests at a time.

It's now so popular he needs more volunteer help to run the event.

"Scone Time started last June, so we've just celebrated its first anniversary,” Martin said.

He started the popular theme after reading about 96-year-old Georgina in a Scottish publication, who lost all her family and friends, and started a similar movement to help older people be less isolated.

"Then I saw Cooroy Memorial Hall being refurbished and thought 'that's the perfect place',” Martin said.

"We get 90-100 people each time; the oldest is 98, but we attract all ages.

"The volunteers set the hall up, serve the scones, then sit down and talk to the guests.”

Martin said there was a goodly number of younger volunteers involved, too, who loved talking to the older citizens about their memories and experiences.

"It makes for a much better event,” he said.

"Buses come from each nursing home in the area, and all the guests look forward to it.

"We mix them up to sit them with other guests [from other homes].”

The event happens on the second Tuesday of each month - the next one is on July 9. If you want to help, call Martin on 0473902261 or email him at martin@sunshinecoastfoodie.com.au.

cooroy memorial hall martin duncan scone time sunshine coast foodie volunteering
