‘Devoted’ Parkinson’s fighter up for award

Nikki Creber devotes the time of a full-time job to fighting for people with Parkinson’s disease, but it’s a role she is committed to.

Mrs Creber is a finalist at Friday’s Queensland Community Achievement Awards. She was nominated for her successful campaign to obtain Queensland’s first Parkinson’s nurse on the Sunshine Coast and her work co-ordinating the Tewantin Noosa Parkinson’s Support Group.

Queensland was the only Australian state without Parkinson’s nurses until Mrs Creber’s vocal intervention. She now plans to lobby for another two such nurses on the Sunshine Coast to service an estimated 1700 to 2000 people with the disease.

“I am blessed in my life so it is part of my value system to give back,” said Mrs Creber, of Marcus Beach.

“My goal is to raise the profile of Parkinson’s nationally and to get more Parkinson’s nurses on the ground.”

Mrs Creber also established a Parkinson’s Wrap-around Team, which links people with therapists, doctors and others offering specific and affordable treatment.

“The philosophy is move it, use it and improve it because if you don’t exercise every day you go stiff and atrophy,” she said.

“People with Parkinson’s can spend anywhere from $19,000 to $91,000 a year to do adjunct things that make a difference to the quality of life.

“The Wraparound Team makes a commitment to charging base-level fees for courses and we see the benefits to people of three to four sessions of exercise.”

Nikki was an acting principal when she started experiencing symptoms like losing her balance and having trouble walking up stairs.

She was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2005, prescribed medication and left to navigate the shock.

After having a “terrible time” for years, she had a breakthrough when she decided to fight the problem head-on by doing a 10-month home renovation for a friend. Some nights she cried herself to sleep from the pain of labouring with paintbrushes, shovels and hammers but by the end she had made discoveries about her body’s capabilities.

“I resurrected the neural pathways and was able to do things thing like climb a ladder, paint a wall for extended periods of time and hold a brush,” she says.

Today she can swim, drive, smell and perform functions she may have lost had it not been for her dedication to exercise.

Mrs Creber said too many people diagnosed with Parkinson’s were not getting the right kind of support.

“You don’t die from Parkinson’s – you live with it,” she said.

“I’m 62, I’m going to live another 20 years and I have to learn how to live with it.”