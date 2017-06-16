Dewey and Co's Cooroy digital welcome

HIGH-TECH HI: Noosa entrepreneurs and Dewey the robot give Innovation Minister Leeanne Enoch a high-tech welcome.

DEWEY the Noosa Council library service robot has "personally” welcomed State Minister for Innovation, Science and the Digital Economy Leeanne Enoch to Cooroy Library.

The Minister toured Noosa's high-tech library, with its grassed roof and technology centre and also met with Noosa-based entrepreneurs.

Council economic development manager Anthony Dow said the business folk who met with the Minister welcomed her support for technology businesses.

"Her comments about the potential for state governments to provide more opportunities for smaller, innovative businesses to compete for government contracts were certainly well received,” Mr Dow said.

"The feedback from local businesses is that sometimes the opportunity to work with a government agency, or at least to be given a chance to pitch for a big government contract, can do more for a business's success than receiving a government grant.

Last year, Cooroy Library was named one of the world's coolest libraries. Noosa Library Service was the first public library in Australia to enlist the help of a NAO Humanoid robot to provide coding and computer programming training to residents.

"The Minister was also open to suggestions that the state could play an important role in attracting talent to regional areas,” Mr Dow said.

"This may be necessary to fill a gap in skills, which new technology businesses identify as essential to their growth.

"Local business Alkira, which has designed a website navigation technology to make computing easier for the vision-impaired, certainly impressed the minister with a demonstration of their product,” Mr Dow said.