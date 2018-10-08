Di Henshall marks 30 years in design

WEDNESDAY, October 10, week marks 30 years in business for Di Henshall Interior Design.

The Noosaville-based design company was started by Di Henshall in 1988, then working out of a small studio at her house in Noosa Sound under the name of Sound Interiors.

Fast forward three decades and the company has grown to occupy a purpose-built $2 million factory and design studio space in Gateway Drive.

Ms Henshall admits it's a major achievement to be thriving in business 30 years later.

"It proves that hard work and dedication, in what can be a volatile industry, has paid off,” she said.

"We started in a small studio in Noosa Sound.

"My husband, John, made furniture in the garage and as the business grew I bought a house in Mary St redesigning it into my studio.

"I spent more that 20 years at that location.”

With a team of eight, including Ms Henshall as design director and owner, plus 15 staff at Resident Hero, her associated furniture and cabinetmaking factory, the company has gone from strength to strength to become what it is today.

Her multi award winning designs have been featured in Australian and international magazines and her company is recognised Australia-wide with design projects also being completed in New Zealand, Fiji and the US.