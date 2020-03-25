Menu
Diabetes management is important, especially with the uncertainty of COVID-19.
Diabetes management in COVID-19 times

NUTRITION MATTERS
25th Mar 2020 12:28 PM

If you have diabetes, you are likely well aware that stress and sickness can affect your blood glucose levels.

The most important thing for you to do if you have diabetes, always but especially now, is to keep your blood glucose under control.

If you do get sick, even with the common cold, your blood glucose is likely to go up and you should adopt your Sick Day Management Plan.

Do you know what your diabetes control has been recently?

It may be worth checking that your equipment is operational now, and checking your blood glucose levels, even before possible sickness.

Do you have batteries in your meter and valid testing strips?

For people with Type 2 diabetes and not using insulin, test strips can be subsidised under certain conditions.

Authorisation can be provided by your GP, nurse practitioner or CDE.

If you have Type 1 diabetes, do you have equipment for ketone testing?

Depending on your type of diabetes and the nature of your illness e.g. whether you’re eating or not, it may be recommended that you check glucose levels every two to four hours.

During periods of illness it’s generally important to keep taking your medication or insulin, though some modifications may be required, even if you’re not eating as much.

Be guided by your Sick Day Management Plan and your health care professionals.

Check the NDSS website for a Sick Day Management Plan that is appropriate for you.

Regarding your supplies for diabetes – oral medications, insulin, testing strips and insulin needles etc. – you do not need to panic buy or stock up.

Although there are no supply issues or shortages within the supply chain, new limits have been enforced. Panic buying has caused shortages in some areas.

Don’t panic. but if you need help, you’re welcome to get in touch.

Dr Julie Norton PhD is a Dietitian and Credentialled Diabetes Educator (CDE)

email: soochi2@outlook.com

