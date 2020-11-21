Dicko’s new show eases stress of family health concerns

As he prepares for his highly anticipated Coast country music show, music personality Ian 'Dicko' Dickson will have his UK family very close in his thoughts.

The former Australian Idol judge and Coast local is hosting a massive country music event and dinner with his new live show Dicko's Country Spit Roast at Birtinya's recently unveiled NightQuarter precinct.

Ian 'Dicko' Dickson and Coast singer Taylor Moss are ready for a ‘boot scootin' good night at Dicko's Country Spit Roast event at the NightQuarter on Thursday, November 26.

A four-hour carnival of twang, country queens and 12-hour smoked barbecue featuring the biggest and best country hits from Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash and more.

"We have created a show that is warm, joyous and cheeky fun," Dicko said.

"Hit songs, dress ups and slow-cooked meats, what's not to love about it?"

But in between crowd favourites like Jolene and The Gambler Dicko's English family will never be too far from his thoughts and his heart.

England has felt the impacts of the COVID-19 lockdown more than most countries and Dicko's home town of Birmingham has not been spared.

"My family is hurting a bit at the moment," Dicko said.

Sadly his mother is currently in hospital and according to Dicko she is "not in good shape".

"She is a tough bird we hope she pulls through, but it doesn't look good to be honest," he said.

But if she is anything like her outspoken and hardworking son, Dicko's mum will be fine.

"It's worrying she is everything like me," he said.

"She is like me but with a bigger wig.

"She is a cross between me, Peaky Blinders and Dame Edna."

Dicko's Country Spit Roast will be held on Thursday, November 26 from 6pm at NightQuarter.

Dicko's Christmas Country Spit Roast will be held on Thursday, Dec 17 from 6pm.

For more information and to get tickets go to the website.