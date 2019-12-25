Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Robert John Edward Richards was given a stern warning about his drug use.
Robert John Edward Richards was given a stern warning about his drug use.
Crime

Did the message sink in for this drug user?

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
25th Dec 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 7:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAGISTRATE'S warning to Robert John Edward ­Richards was very clear.

"If you keep coming back before the court, possessing dangerous drugs, you're going to end up going to jail."

After those words, ­Magistrate Cameron Press placed the 23-year-old on nine months' probation for his ­latest cannabis indiscretion earlier this month.

Yeppoon Magistrates Court heard on Thursday that ­Richards, who was most ­recently busted with 1.6g of cannabis, had also been dealt with for drug offences in ­February this year and September last year.

As well as pleading guilty to drug possession, Richards pleaded guilty to a contravene direction charge and for that he was fined $150.

More Stories

Show More
possess cannabis tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Freshwater camp site to remain closed

        Freshwater camp site to remain closed

        News A section of Cooloola Recreation Area will remain closed until the new year as bushfires continue to burn.

        See what $6 million surf club spend can deliver to Sunshine

        premium_icon See what $6 million surf club spend can deliver to Sunshine

        Council News Sunshine Beach Surf Club set to reopen and set new standards in beachside dining...

        Crews to remain ‘mopping up’ at fire scene

        premium_icon Crews to remain ‘mopping up’ at fire scene

        News QFES will continue to monitor a fire that caused the evacuation of homes in...

        How you can change a life with unwanted gifts

        premium_icon How you can change a life with unwanted gifts

        Community You may receive an unwanted Christmas gift this season, but a Sunshine Coast...