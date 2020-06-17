‘Didn’t work for Churchill’: Why crisis may not save premier

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is seen during Question Time at Parliament House in Brisbane, Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt)

A VETERAN LNP member has likened Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to one of history's greatest leaders - but it wasn't a flattering comparison.

Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen said the desire for stability through a crisis may have buoyed Ms Palaszczuk's popularity as the coronavirus battle rages on.

As Mr Sorensen pointed out, however, that was not enough to save Winston Churchill or Anna Bligh.

Churchill's Conservative Party was famously defeated in the 1945 United Kingdom election - the first vote after the end of World War II.

Former Labor premier of Queensland Anna Bligh quit politics after her party lost the 2012 election.

It came after she led the state through the devastating 2011 floods.

Mr Sorensen spoke to the Chronicle after YouGov polling showed Ms Palaszczuk had made a recovery in her popularity as premier.

The poll results showed she had recovered after starting 2019 as one of Australia's least popular political leaders, with satisfaction with her performance leaping from 29 per cent to 49 per cent.

Dissatisfaction with her efforts fell from 44 per cent to 33 per cent as Queensland crushed the spread of coronavirus through an unprecedented shutdown of the economy and curtailing people's activities.

The number of uncommitted Queenslanders has shrunk from 27 per cent to 18 per cent.

State Member for Hervey Bay Ted Sorensen will retire from politics at the October election. Photo: Alistair Brightman

Mr Sorensen, who will retire at the October election, said Queensland needed to "get on the front foot" to recover from the coronavirus crisis.

He said the state needed "someone stronger" to get it back on track.

Opposition leader Deb Frecklington, Mr Sorensen said, had the right plans and policies to lead the state.

The Premier's office did not respond to questions from the Chronicle about polling data.