Menu
Login
A truck crash at Bracken Ridge is causing headaches for early morning commuters. file picture
A truck crash at Bracken Ridge is causing headaches for early morning commuters. file picture
News

Diesel spill after trucks collide on Gateway

by Caitlin Smith, Nicole Pierre, Jesse Kuch
30th Oct 2019 8:47 AM

TWO trucks have crashed on the Gateway Motorway this morning, forcing a lane out of action due to a diesel spill.

The incident has occurred in the northbound lanes at Bracken Ridge, with Queensland Police advising the left lane is closed.

There is congestion for motorists heading north, but it is worse in the southbound lanes with heavy conditions back on to the Bruce Highway as far back as North Lakes.

In a separate accident, a man has suffered abdominal and leg injuries after a crash involving a car and motorcycle in Brisbane's north this morning.

Emergency services were called to a male motorcyclist after the crash on South Pine Road and Hurdcotte Street in Enoggera just after 6am.

The motorcyclist suffered leg and abdominal injuries and was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition.

The crash has been cleared.

Queensland Police Service also advise there has been a multi-vehicle accident on Johnson Rd, Hillcrest.

Both lanes of the road are closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

More Stories

diesel spill gateway motorway safety traffic delays trucking

Top Stories

    ‘Rare’ collaborative art features mother, daughter duo

    ‘Rare’ collaborative art features mother, daughter duo

    News If you love Aboriginal Art, don’t miss this auction featuring 180 works including a ‘rare’ piece of art from one talented family.

    Rental vacancy data reveals how our region is travelling

    Rental vacancy data reveals how our region is travelling

    Property Rental vacancies tighten across much of Queensland says REIQ.

    Ditch your traffic woes this tri weekend

    Ditch your traffic woes this tri weekend

    News With road closures in place you might not have considered this ‘quintessentially’...

    Top gong for ‘clued up’ Noosa tourism guru

    Top gong for ‘clued up’ Noosa tourism guru

    News From Tourism Noosa to Wotif, Andrew Fairbairn is an industry mover and shaker who...