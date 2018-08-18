Digging deep for Kezzia's welfare

NOOSA is rallying around mother of three Kezzia Taylor as she battles a rare and disabling neurological condition that has left her unable to speak.

Kezzia is well known in the community working for USM Events and Noosa Mining Conference as an event manager before her health was hit hard by a debilitating condition similar to Parkinson's Disease.

Kezzia lost her speech speech two years ago.

At first her illness was thought to be related to the stress of looking after her young son Tiger, who suffered with trachea oesophageal fistula.

Tiger was unable to swallow as his oesophagus was not connected to his stomach, but now aged five, his life was saved by surgery to allow him to breathe via a tube entering into his windpipe. Her community has come together to raise funds to assist Kezzia and her family thanks to the Noosa Mining and Exploration Investor three-day conference recently held at Peppers Noosa Resort & Villas.

Kezzia's former employer and event convener Phil Dickinson encouraged delegates and local business owners to fundraise for Kezzia and her family and Peppers GM Steve McPharlinkick-started the effort with $10,000.

Noosa Mining & Exploration Investor Conference has also donated $30,000 to local disability support charity Sunshine Butterflies, with the money used to purchase a wheelchair accessible vehicle to assist with her current transport needs.

"Through Phil's heartfelt support and generosity, Kezzia will now relish precious time with her family," Sunshine Butterflies founder and CEO Leanne Walsh said.

Sunshine Butterflies, a registered NDIS provider, aims to offer a 'one-stop-shop' for disability support services, at Our Backyard, a 5-acre property at Cooroibah.

For more information, visit www.sunshine

butterflies.com.au, call 07 5470 2830, or email admin@sunshine

butterflies.com.au.