Digital connections explored at #NoosaConnects

Shanna Douglas and Darrell Edwards from Regional Development Australia Sunshine Coast with Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington at the #NoosaConnects Digital networking event.

HUNDREDS of business people turned out for the #NoosaConnects - Digital event on Wednesday designed to help businesses improve their digital capability, meet their everyday internet needs and prepare them to take advantage of the new services offered by the NBN.

The networking evening, organised by Noosa Council, aimed to "match up” business people with their digital needs in an expo-style setting at The J.

More than 20 exhibitors, including local and national Telco's, government agencies showcasing digital skill development and digital grant opportunities, and digital product providers, were on hand to provide expert advice to small and medium-sized business owners.

In opening the Internet for Business Expo and Networking Event, Noosa Council CEO Brett de Chastel reminisced about "the old days” and reflected on what the future would hold.

"I remember about 25 or 27 years ago people talked to me about the R-net - the original internet for want of a better phrase, which was used to link up universities around the country ... imagine what it will be like in another 20 or 25 years.”

Audience members were also told that 2017 would mark the first year that more "things” than people would be listed on the internet.

"It's a turning point,” said creative technologist Mic Black from Mic's Lab.