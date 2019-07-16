Menu
Kilikanoon Winery will feature at Fratellini's in Sunshine Beach for a premium wine dinner.
Dine with wine at this special food event

16th Jul 2019 10:00 AM

IF YOU love good wine and Italian food then this night at Sunshine Beach's Fratellini restaurant is one not to miss.

On Wednesday, July 24 Fratellini will welcome Kilikanoon Winery wine maker and proprietor Kevin Mitchell for a premium wine dinner.

Mr Mitchell started Kilikanoon Winery in 1997 and throughout his ownership has won seven trophies through the Clare Valley Wine Show.

He was eventually inducted into the inaugural Clare Valley Hall of Fame as Winemaker of the year and awarded James Halliday Winery of the year.

The evening will include a four-course Italian banquet paired with four premium Kilikanoon Wines.

Mr Mitchell will host the evening with Fratellini's owner Andrew Powell, so any questions you have about wine, be sure to have them ready.

Each year Fratellini holds four major wine dinner events.

To book a table call 54748080. The evening begins at 6.45pm.

