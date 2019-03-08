Dingoes 'pay high price' on Fraser Island

WILD REACTION: Dingoes on K'gari - Fraser Island are once again in the headlines

WILD REACTION: Dingoes on K'gari - Fraser Island are once again in the headlines Leah Macdonald

FRASER Island (K'Gari) dingoes are being destroyed because island visitors are not following basic safety rules.

Cheryl Bryant of Save Fraser Island Dingoes said: "It has been disappointing and disturbing to again see the K'Gari dingoes in the media for all the wrong reasons and again we see visitors not following the rules and recommendations regarding dingo safety.”

Two dingoes were put down by island rangers after the most recent dingo attack.

"In January a six-year-old boy was bitten when he ran over a sand dune and into a family group and now a child and mother have been bitten because they panicked and ran,” Ms Bryant said.

"One of the fundamental rules is do not run.

"The unfortunate consequences when people panic is that someone is injured and another animal or animals are destroyed.

"Fortunately, the boy and mother will recover but the fate of the dingoes responsible is now sealed.”

Ms Bryant said "it has been a long time since we have even seen a dingo family group on the island and now that family has been destroyed”.

"When one or more animals are destroyed the social dynamic of the family group is changed and the overall destabilising effect on the population can be long term.

"Removing potentially reproductive animals, male or female, may exacerbate genetic instability of the population.”

Ms Bryant said killing dingoes is a stop gap solution to an ongoing problem involving negative dingo-human interactions.

"The island is a great money spinner for the government and the government now needs to reinvest that money into investigating long-term solutions rather than accepting lethal control as the only option.

"With Easter approaching we have even more concerns for the dingo population,” she said.