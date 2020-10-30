Dining development to breathe life into empty shopfronts

An application has been lodged to develop some vacant shopfronts in Noosa Junction.

Noosa Junction’s pandemic fightback continues as locals and visitors rediscover a real appetite for dining out.

That has encouraged entrepreneur and Noosa Junction Association president Michael Tozer to reactivate a couple of empty shopfronts.

He has submitted to Noosa Council a development application for a new cafe, restaurant and outdoor dining venue for Arcadia St.

The Noosa Junction site for an food-driven resurgence.

If approved the development will breathe new life into the space vacated by travel agency Gregor and Lewis and would sit alongside another eatery, Telephone Call From Istanbul.

Mr Tozer’s planning consultant Nadine Gorton of Martoo Consulting said the tenancy directly adjoining the site to the south had been approved for a restaurant and outdoor dining.

The proposal includes 64sq m for indoor seating and dining with 24sq m of outdoor dining.

“The proposed outdoor dining is consistent with the character and intent of the Noosa Junction hospitality precinct,” Ms Gorton said.

“The site located in the commercial area of Noosa Junction and is surrounded by commercial uses including restaurants, cafes and retail shops,” she said.

Attempts to contact Mr Tozer to date have not been successful.