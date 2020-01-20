Dining goes next level as Coast sweeps foodie awards

. Sean Duncan from Sum Yung Guys mixes up a colourful cocktail at the restaurant which is a winner in the Reader’s Choice Awards for Australian Good Food Guide.

A STACK of Sunshine Coast restaurants, bars and attractions have wowed their patrons and been crowned with chef hats in popular reader's choice awards.

Australian Good Food Guide resident chef Shawn Sheather said outstanding regional restaurants made the highest positions with a swing towards food tourism experiences.

Montville's Secrets on the Lake, Noosa's Bistro C and Moffat Beach's The Pocket Espresso made the list of readers' choice awards among a class of 30 venues.

Mr Sheather said the hospitality industry was facing adversity due to the current bushfires.

"During this time of celebration, we must take a moment to acknowledge the challenges faced in the industry," he said,

"Despite their own adversity, many within the industry are selflessly undertaking fundraising efforts.

"It's great to see the country rewarding themselves."

Brewer Matt Jancauskas at Brouhaha Brewery which won a Readers’ Choice Award for the Australian Good Food Guide. Pic Annette Dew

Here is the full list of Readers' Choice Winners: