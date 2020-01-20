Menu
. Sean Duncan from Sum Yung Guys mixes up a colourful cocktail at the restaurant which is a winner in the Reader’s Choice Awards for Australian Good Food Guide.
Food & Entertainment

Dining goes next level as Coast sweeps foodie awards

Shayla Bulloch
20th Jan 2020 10:42 AM | Updated: 11:23 AM
A STACK of Sunshine Coast restaurants, bars and attractions have wowed their patrons and been crowned with chef hats in popular reader's choice awards.

Australian Good Food Guide resident chef Shawn Sheather said outstanding regional restaurants made the highest positions with a swing towards food tourism experiences.

Montville's Secrets on the Lake, Noosa's Bistro C and Moffat Beach's The Pocket Espresso made the list of readers' choice awards among a class of 30 venues.

Mr Sheather said the hospitality industry was facing adversity due to the current bushfires.

"During this time of celebration, we must take a moment to acknowledge the challenges faced in the industry," he said,

"Despite their own adversity, many within the industry are selflessly undertaking fundraising efforts.

"It's great to see the country rewarding themselves."

Brewer Matt Jancauskas at Brouhaha Brewery which won a Readers’ Choice Award for the Australian Good Food Guide. Pic Annette Dew
Brewer Matt Jancauskas at Brouhaha Brewery which won a Readers’ Choice Award for the Australian Good Food Guide. Pic Annette Dew

Here is the full list of Readers' Choice Winners:

  • Secrets on the Lake
  • Spicers Clovelly Estate
  • Spicers Tamarind
  • Australia Zoo
  • Finbar's
  • CC's Kitchen @ Petersen's Farm
  • Bistro C
  • Miss Moneypenny's Noosa Mediterranean Restaurant
  • Golden Dragon Chinese
  • Bella Venezia Italian Restaurant
  • The Spirit House Restaurant
  • SEE Restaurant Seafood
  • The Long Apron
  • View by Matt Golinski
  • Lazy River Bar Bistro
  • The Pocket Espresso Bar
  • Taj Dhaba Indian Cuisine
  • Ricks Garage
  • Elixiba Herbal Alchemy Bar Restaurant
  • PK's Café Bar Pizza
  • Brown Sugar Espresso Café
  • Milk Beans Coffee House
  • Brouhaha Brewery Restaurant
  • Orleans Restaurant and Bar
  • Backlane Tapas Wine
  • Sum Yung Guys Asian
  • Sumi Open Kitchen
  • Apollonio Greek Restaurant
  • Xalapa Craft Taqueria y Café
  • Settlers Rise Vineyard Winery
