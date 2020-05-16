Dining in again, we’re right on the Money ...

Dining in from today is an option at Miss Moneypenny's.

PLATE ’em up … with the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, this weekend one of Noosa’s favourite eat treats Miss Moneypenny’s in Hastings St is dining-in once again.

Head chef Gene Quinlan said he has spent his time in lockdown creating an incredible new menu with a strong focus on local Sunshine Coast and Queensland produce.

“Notable mentions are the Hervey Bay scallops, Mooloolaba King Prawns, Handpicked Moreton Bay sandcrab corn broth, Coolmunda organic olives and the addition of local

handcrafted cheeses from Woombye and Kenilworth.

They are open fro bookings from Stoday servicing 10 guests at a time, in two-hour timeslots. “Guests are assured safe social distancing practices, in a large beautiful naturally ventilated dining area,” Gene said.

Miss Moneypenny’s is the creation of Ben Walsh, who has been in the business for 20 years, and has achieved a string of industry awards, including coming third place in the World Mixology Masters in Amsterdam.

Since opening it’s doors in 2013, Miss Moneypenny’s has attracted a huge amount of interest and press from around the world, and has fast become an iconic place to visit for locals and tourists alike.

It has received several prestigious wins and nominations every consecutive year including being voted Best Regional Bar in Australia and listed in the Best 50 Global Finds by the Sun Herald.