Yen Teppanyaki Noosa: The chefs provide the food and the entertainment.
Food & Entertainment

Dinner and a show at Yen

by Michele Sternberg
17th Jul 2018 1:10 PM

FLAMES, food, projectiles, singing and sake. What more could you want for dinner?

When you're looking for dinner with a difference, Yen Teppanyaki in the Junction is Noosa's first teppanyaki restaurant and is proving very popular.

Yen runs like a well-oiled machine, with staff enjoying the experience as much as diners.

Owner Paul Hymans has modelled the restaurant's style on the Stamford in Brisbane and from his years of experience on cruise ships.

For those unfamiliar with this style of Japanese cooking, teppanyaki is a grilled, banquet-style meal.

Meals range from seven to 10 courses, which include starters, mains and dessert, so make sure you bring your appetite.

There are three tables (seating up to 12 people) and each has a dedicated teppanyaki chef to entertain while they custom-grill your food.

Seating times are noon and 1pm for lunch, 5.15pm and 7.15pm for dinner.

Ordering is as easy as A, B, C, D.

A: Pick a meal set.

There are nine meal sets priced from $49-$99 and offering choices including Mooloolaba prawns, fresh scallops, free-range chicken, angus fillet and wagyu beef, lamb cutlets and Tasmanian salmon.

Being freshly cooked, everything just melts in your mouth.

Vegetarians are catered for with teriyaki mushroom, teriyaki tofu, miso-glazed eggplant, noodles with mixed vegies, mixed vegetable tempura and agadashi tofu in broth.

B: Each set comes with five side dishes - miso soup with enoki mushroom, feuro seaweed and tofu, Yen salad, teppanyaki vegetables, fried rice and sorbet.

C: Make changes and add-ins (such as add prawns for $12).

D: Add optional tapas or sides such as sashimi, sushi, broth and dumplings.

We highly recommend the delicious pork gyoza dumplings ($12).

Yen Teppanyaki, 34Sunshine Beach Rd, Noosa Junction.

Phone 0421 249 493.

