Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Heston Blumenthal’s troubled high-end diner has been booted from its location at Crown casino. The restaurant is in voluntary ­administration.
Heston Blumenthal’s troubled high-end diner has been booted from its location at Crown casino. The restaurant is in voluntary ­administration.
Business

Dinner by Heston booted from Crown

by Jeff Whalley
31st Jan 2020 7:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Crown Melbourne has ousted Heston Blumenthal's trouble-plagued high-end restaurant Dinner By Heston from its Melbourne base.

It is understood Dinner by Heston has 14 days to vacate the premises.

Crown informed the insolvent restaurant late on Friday that its lease was being terminated.

It follows the restaurant's parent company Tipsy Cake Pty Ltd applying for provisional liquidation on December 19 last year as it was beset with financial woes.

Crown labelled it as "disappointing" but said it was directly connected to the business being insolvent.

The restaurant has been run by provisional liquidators Brian Silvia and David Coyne of BRI Ferrier since late December, after they were appointed by the Federal Court.

Customers with vouchers to the high-end restaurant will be able to exchange them for Crown gift cards.

The resort operator and casino also said it would look to take on former Heston staff within Crown.

"Tipsy Cake Pty Limited - trading as Dinner by Heston - applied for a Provisional Liquidator to be appointed in late December due to its insolvency," a Crown spokeswoman said.

"As a result, Crown has taken action to terminate Tipsy Cake's lease at Crown Melbourne."

"While this is disappointing, Crown is working to provide assistance to Tipsy Cake employees looking for employment within Crown. The Provisional Liquidator of Tipsy Cake, however, will need to deal with employee matters at the first instance."

Company reports showed the business made a loss of $492,004 in 2018 and a loss of $308,526 in 2017.

business dinner by heston heston blumenthal

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cyclist hospitalised after colliding with car in Noosaville

        premium_icon Cyclist hospitalised after colliding with car in Noosaville

        News Paramedics were called to the scene of a bike and car crash in Noosaville.

        Health chief granted emergency powers

        premium_icon Health chief granted emergency powers

        Health Queensland’s Chief Health Officer will have extraordinary powers

        The criminals who’ll dodge jail time

        premium_icon The criminals who’ll dodge jail time

        Crime Queensland Government tries to avoid having to build new prisons

        Why Olympic great struggles in open water

        premium_icon Why Olympic great struggles in open water

        News ‘For me swimming has taken a completely different shape.’