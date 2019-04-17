Dinner cooked on an open flame

STYLISH DINING: Wood Fire Grill is making its mark on Noosa as a sophisticated, yet rustic dining spot.

Contributed

THE signature smoky flavour of the Wood Fire Grill menu comes from a primal secret ingredient...the cultivated smoke of an open fire.

Located in green parkland on the bank of Noosa River, the restaurant offers a rustic hideaway ideal for winter evenings with a fireplace and an open flame kitchen.

With an upgraded interior, new menu, world-class wine list, and a focus on local produce, Wood Fire Grill is making its mark on the Noosa dining scene.

Head chef Josh Smallwood and team use a mix of timbers to create the signature open flame and smoke, with 90 per cent of the menu prepared on the grill.

"We use a mix of iron bark and red gum wood. Both burn at a really hot temperature which allows us sustain a consistent heat,” Mr Smallwood said.

"We get the grill started around four hours before service. We light the fire, get it hot and then let it burn down to embers, which is the best time to cook as the embers produce a consistent heat without burning, as well as a beautiful smoke flavour.”

"We work with traditional cuts of red meat, as well as seafood such as prawns, Moreton Bay Bugs and fish; and our pumpkin is even slow cooked in the open fire.”

A favourite from the new menu is the lamb ribs and shoulder which are cooked for up to 10 hours, and finished on the grill to caramelise.

For more information, and to book, head to www.woodfiregrill.com.au.