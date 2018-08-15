Dinosaurs at the Plant Fair

WHAT do plants and dinosaur bones have in common?

On Sunday, September 2, you can buy one, and dig for the other at the same location: Noosa Botanic Gardens at Lake Macdonald, where the annual Father's Day Plant Fair is again taking place.

It will be a kids' paradise digging in the sands for pre-historic dinosaur fossils, while parents can amble past a huge range of stalls selling plants and providing all the information you need to maintain a great garden, not to mention selecting something special for dad's big day.

The Friends of Noosa Botanic Gardens have been able to produce many more plants in their new propagation shed to offer for sale and there are several new stallholders this year to complement all of the regular stands of beautiful blooms and colour.

"And if you have a question or three to ask or just want to be better informed about all things gardening, another fabulous array of speakers have been lined up for this year's event,” Friends spokes- woman Jill Brownlee said.

Speakers include Soil to Supper's Cath Manuel, Noosa Landcare general manager Phil Moran - and if bee-keeping is your thing, don't miss Valley Bees' Glenbo Craig.

"What better place to enjoy spring weather than at the Noosa Botanic Garden on the banks of Lake Macdonald,” Ms Brownlee said.

"Why not grab dad and the kids and a picnic and head out there?”

Keen gardeners and garden clubs always have this fair in their diary. But it doesn't matter whether your garden is big or patio size or you just want some beautiful unique or aromatic cut flowers or decorative garden items, you'll be surprised at the diversity of the stallholders.

Entry is free. And all net proceeds go back into supporting the Noosa Botanic Garden. Open at 9am-3pm. Food and beverages available. Put it in your diary now - Sunday, September 2.