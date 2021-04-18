Dioxin river findings trigger study for commercial fishers

A Noosa mullet man with 30 years’ experience is not concerned about river dioxin levels impacting on his fishing livelihood.

After 30 years spent catching mullet commercially, Mark Alexander is unconcerned about a state investigation finding the most toxic form of dioxin in two Noosa lakes.

The Queensland Environment Department’s Dioxin Assessment Noosa River Catchment report said concentrations of TCDD during the 2020 study were detected in mullet and oysters in Lake Cootharaba and Lake Weyba.

Water, sediment and biota testing was carried out at Noosa catchment lakes due to community concerns about the historical usage of the pesticides such as 2,4,5-T and 2,4-D.

Dioxins, which can also be formed by natural processes, were found in all sediment testing sites at levels that have not raised officials’ concerns to date.

The report said Queensland Health believed eating fish from the Noosa area “is unlikely to result in an unacceptable risk to public health” for recreational fishers and advises against issuing public advice on the safe levels of local seafood consumption.

However further studies are planned for the local commercial fisheries with the report saying these dioxin levels were also not expected to be of concern.

Mr Alexander, 47, who is based at Tin Can Bay but chases the mullet run usually around the mouth of the Noosa River and north shore, was unaware of the ongoing investigation.

He said he had no real concerns that his Noosa hauls may be under threat from chemical contamination.

“I haven’t noticed any decline in fish or their health,” he said.

The state is investigating the dioxin level impacts on Noosa commercial fishing.

“As far as I know it (the Noosa fishery) looks healthy but I’m not a scientist.

“We have real trouble up my way with run-off and massive, massive seagrass losses.”

His biggest concern in Noosa was the high level of boat traffic impacting on the mullet runs.

“I’ve noticed the way the fish behave has changed over the years I’ve been doing it … the Noosa bar is like Queen Street, there’s just boat after boat going out,” Mr Alexander said.

The latest investigation has flowed on from the previous Noosa Fish Health Investigation Taskforce triggered by the three-headed fish deformities at a Boreen Point Hatchery.

Back in 2011 the taskforce’s final report found no definitive link between chemicals and fish abnormalities in the hatchery or in the Noosa River.

Member for Noosa Sandy Bolton thanked the department and Noosa Council for collaborating on the latest dioxin study.

The Noosa River catchment is being further investigated for dioxin levels.

“There is reassurance that the levels found are considered not a risk by Queensland Health, and in line with results nationally,” Ms Bolton said.

“I look forward to progress in identifying what portions of these levels are naturally occurring versus man made, and what is contributing.”

Ms Bolton said this issue was one that could be tackled by the newly formed Noosa River Stakeholder Advisory Group created to advise the Noosa Council and Maritime Safety Queensland.

Mayor Clare Stewart said the group met for the first time on Wednesday to start identifying its river improvement priorities like anchoring, mooring and vessel liveaboards.

“It was great to be able to attend the committee’s first meeting as an observer and see their enthusiasm for the river and for developing solutions to the big issues,” she said.

The 14-member committee included representatives of a range of stakeholder groups, including the commercial and recreational fishing sectors, commercial boating, tourism, recreational boating, plus conservation and natural resource management.