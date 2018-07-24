Menu
News

Dirt bike rider airlifted to hospital

Ashley Carter
by
24th Jul 2018 7:06 AM

A MAN in his 20s has been airlifted to hospital following a dirt bike accident on the Sunshine Coast.

An RACQ LifeFlight critical care doctor and a Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedic were winched into bushland west of the Sunshine Coast to treat the injured dirt bike rider.

The man was riding with friends along a 4WD track when he came off his bike yesterday afternoon. He was treated at the scene for a number of injuries.

The doctor, paramedic, QAS officers and patient were then moved by ute to a cleared paddock nearby where the LifeFlight rescue helicopter met them.

The patient was airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

