Long queues are forming at Woolworths in Beerwah on Friday. Photo: Natalie Wynne
Health

‘Disappointing’ Top doc slams panic buyers

Matty Holdsworth
10th Jan 2021 12:00 PM
A Sunshine Coast doctor has slammed the actions of panic buyers despite the region not included in a three-day lockdown.

Social media has been rife with posts from inside supermarkets where supplies, mainly toilet paper, have been stripped from shelves.

Coast shoppers have scrambled since the announcement was made by Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on Friday morning.

The lockdown was for the Greater Brisbane, including Moreton Bay, but not the Sunshine Coast.

'Come forward, get tested': message to residents

Shoppers flood Coast stores as lockdown looms

Noosa-based physician and World Health Organisation consultant, Dr Ian Norton, said panic buying was disappointing.

"I really hope people don't get back into the levels of panic buying, what I have heard already is disappointing," Dr Norton said.

"Clearly the messaging hasn't changed buyer behaviour.

"I just can't understand why people reason it. The lockdowns still allow you to go out and get the basics, but no.

"Maybe the public messaging needs to be stronger."

Ms Palaszczuk tweeted out urging shoppers against rushing to buy items ahead of the lockdown as grocery stores will remain open.

"There is no need to rush out and panic buy," she wrote.

"Groceries and essentials such as medicine will still be available while Greater Brisbane is in lockdown."

