Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CARE FOR KOALAS Given the devastating impact the fires have had on our koala population, these cuddly, and seriously endangered Aussie natives, need our help now more than ever before. Enter the new $3 million Port Stephens koala sanctuary in NSW. Created to care for sick, injured or orphaned koalas, the facility is built wit
CARE FOR KOALAS Given the devastating impact the fires have had on our koala population, these cuddly, and seriously endangered Aussie natives, need our help now more than ever before. Enter the new $3 million Port Stephens koala sanctuary in NSW. Created to care for sick, injured or orphaned koalas, the facility is built wit
News

'Disappointment' over State Government's koala mapping

Matthew Newton
by
12th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOOWOOMBA resident Chris Meibusch is "disappointed" concerns over the future of koala habitat in the Toowoomba region have fallen on deaf ears. 

Mr Meibusch, the secretary of Save Mount Lofty Inc, lodged a submission on behalf of Toowoomba region stakeholders during the State Government's public consultation period on its draft South East Queensland Koala Conservation Strategy.

Mr Meibusch said with the short period for public consultation, he was sceptical the State Government would take notice of the submission. 

"But there appears to be no changes from what was proposed to what is in the final strategy," he said. 

He said feedback from members highlighted the assessment of koala habitat for the strategy was "based on incomplete data" and noted that there was no data for Toowoomba. 

SML's submission argued surveys were needed to establish the true size of the koala population around Toowoomba. 

More Stories

Show More
dha save mount lofty toowoomba business toowoomba development toowoomba list
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rains stave off water restrictions

        premium_icon Rains stave off water restrictions

        Weather This month’s rain has saved thousands of southeast households from tough water restrictions which dictate the day of the week you can water your lawn.

        Mozzie control cops harsh public ‘spray’

        premium_icon Mozzie control cops harsh public ‘spray’

        News Noosa Council has defended its use of aerial controls to try and stop major virus...

        Science world calling for ‘brainy’ captains

        premium_icon Science world calling for ‘brainy’ captains

        News MEET THE CAPTAINS: We are taking you around the Noosa Shire to meet Year 12 leaders...

        ‘Goodness Gracious’, there’s a new business in Cooroy

        premium_icon ‘Goodness Gracious’, there’s a new business in Cooroy

        News Our Facebook just took off. We had over 25,000 engagements on the post.’