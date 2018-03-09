Discover your creativity

Noosa Arts and Crafts art teachers Marg Watt and Tricia Bradford will be starting a painting party night for groups of friends and colleagues.

NOOSA'S creative hub is encouraging new opportunities for locals to discover their artistic streak.

Wallace House Noosa Arts and Crafts Association art teacher Marg Watt said an upcoming open day and new art class will foster creative sparks in a supportive environment.

"Some people don't know they're creative until they've had a go,” Ms Watt said.

"Sometimes people just need something to give them reason to do something out of the humdrum of life and have me time.”

The Association will host an open weekend on March 17 and 18, welcoming members of the community to learn more about the dozens of classes available and peruse some fascinating exhibits.

Wearable art will be on display, as well as pottery, printing, quilting and much more, as well as a tribute to integral Arts and Crafts member, the late Hollie Simpson.

Art teacher Tricia Bradford said the centre will soon offer a new class called Art After Dark, aimed at gathering groups of people for a painting party.

"Art After Dark is for pre-wedding parties, corporate parties, workplace bonding,” Ms Bradford said.

"It's getting people to come out and try something different, people who probably wouldn't paint or be artistic normally.

"There will be wine, biscuits and cheese. It's meant to be an evening of lots of fun. It's a supportive environment, no judgment.

"It's not a workshop, but rather an opportunity to have unadulterated fun and take home a one-of-a kind creation.”

The classes will cater to beginners with step-by-step instructions from experienced artists, as well as providing nibbles and drinks for attendees.

"Arrange a group of friends, come along and have a go at something new and explore your hidden creative,” Ms Bradford said.

Art After Dark will take place on the last Thursday of every month, with the first to be held on March 29.