Discover your soil’s health

ALAN Coates from Landcare group Soil Care is running a two-day course as he talks all things soil and introduces the Soil Health Card, a simple and practical way to measure soil health on your property.

The Soil Health Card has been designed to provide landholders a simple but clear understanding of their property’s soil health and its productivity.

It covers 10 tests that follow simple and cost effective methodology, that is quick and easy to repeat to allow you to capture changes in your soil over time.

This is a tool that complements in-depth soil tests you may do on your property.

Part one is on Thursday November 14 at Noosa Landcare’s 65 Pavilion Street, Pomona office from 5pm to 7pm.

It’s a theory workshop covering the basics of soil health and introducing the tests undertaken as part of the Soil Health Card.

What is it? Why develop it? Why should we care?

Part two is on Saturday November 16 – meet at the Landcare stall at the Biofest, Kin Kin Sports Oval to car pool travel to local Kin Kin property. It runs from 8am to 11am.

It’s an in-the-field, hands-on experience in establishing the health of your soil using equipment you have on the farm, in a practical demonstration of the Soil Health Card.

Please wear closed in shoes, hat, and sun safe clothing. BYO drink bottle for water refills.

Light refreshments provided at each session.

Registration is essential for this free workshop.

For more information contact info@noosalandcare.org, or call 5485 2468.