Frank Pardon leaves Maroochydore Court.
News

Disgraced councillor will not be replaced

Peter Gardiner
20th Dec 2019 6:00 AM | Updated: 6:47 AM
NOOSA will be governed at a local level one councillor down, as councillors last night unanimously voted not to appoint a replacement for their disgraced colleague Frank Pardon before the next election.

Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie, in a motion seconded by Cr Jess Glasgow, successfully moved not to fill the current councillor vacancy "due to the proximity of the March 2020 election".

Cr Pardon is behind bars having been found guilty of historic sex charges relating to a then 14-year-old and was sentenced to three years in jail, suspended after serving half the term.

His fellow councillors have quickly moved to fill his positions on council.

They have appointed Cr Joe Jurisevic to council's capital works executive and Cr Brian Stockwell to the Cooroy hinterland playground project external working group.

The absence of the 70-year-old veteran councillor, first elected in the late 1990s, on the Services and Organisation Committee will see the Cr Jurisevic continue as chairman with Cr Wilkie and Mayor Tony Wellington making up the quorum.

Cr Pardon's replacement will be voted in by Noosa voters in March.

cr frank pardon noosa shire council
Noosa News

