Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Jebson John Pidgeon Herrod at Supreme Court. Picture: Annette Dew
Jebson John Pidgeon Herrod at Supreme Court. Picture: Annette Dew
Crime

Disgraced Gympie dentist pleads guilty to indecent assault

by Brendan O’Malley
1st Dec 2020 4:50 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A prominent Gympie dentist temporarily banned earlier this year from treating patients has pleaded guilty to a string of assault charges, but 15 other charges have been dropped.

Jebson John Pidgeon Herrod will now be sentenced in February after the case was wrapped up in the first minutes of what was to have been a five-day trial.

On February 22 Herrod was suspended by the Queensland Health Ombudsman from treating patients until November 30.

His bail was enlarged and he will face sentencing in the Brisbane District Court on February 17.

The former Beachmere resident, 36, pleaded guilty to nine counts of unlawful assault occasioning bodily harm, indecent assault and assault occasioning bodily harm, at Mothar Mountain near Gympie between July 12, 2014, and August 25, 2015.

Community Newsletter SignUp

 

Originally published as Disgraced Gympie dentist pleads guilty to indecent assault

gympie crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bachie contestant must make up mind on drug charge

        Premium Content Bachie contestant must make up mind on drug charge

        Crime Former Bachelorette contestant Jess Glasgow was ordered to enter a plea of guilty or not guilty for possessing dangerous drugs.

        New owner reveals future of Coolum Bunnings site

        Premium Content New owner reveals future of Coolum Bunnings site

        Property Vacant block at Coolum Beach entrance has sold after months on market

        Noosa Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content Noosa Magistrates Court appearances today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Noosa Magistrates Court

        Speculation swirling around Palmer’s plans for resort

        Premium Content Speculation swirling around Palmer’s plans for resort

        Business Speculation rife Coolum resort could be returned to its former glory