‘Disgraceful’: Mother tries four locations to get son tested

Queensland Health's COVID-19 testing capabilities have been called into question after a mother was unable to get her son tested at four different locations on the Sunshine Coast.

Ellie Jupp attended four different locations in Buderim on Monday after her son developed COVID-19 symptoms.

After checking the available locations online, Ms Jupp went to the closest clinic which had a sign that advised her to then attend a QML down the road - which also did not test for COVID-19.

Ms Jupp then went to QML on King St but was advised they also did not do COVID-19 testing due to having immunocompromised cancer patients on site, despite a sign on the door reading COVID-19 tests available and to report to reception.

The fourth location Ms Jupp attended this morning was not open until 11am, which she then spent a lengthy time waiting to have a test done.

"The thing that worries me the most is now I know how hard it is to get a test, how many other people with symptoms who may well have something have tried to get tested but can't?" she said.



"How many undiagnosed people are there out there because its so hard to get diagnosed?" Maroochydore member Fiona Simpson said it was disgraceful and said other members of the public in her area had also reported difficulties.

"It just seems crazy that when people are concerned for their health and they're being asked to do the right thing the State Government is making this so hard," she said.

"The information published should be correct and there shouldn't be hurdles.

"There is frustration with people trying to do the right thing when the information is not right - there shouldn't be barriers and it should be made easier."

Ms Jupp's mother Julie Ryan said it would be hard for people who were less motivated to do the right thing.

"If it is a problem for her as a young, articulate, intelligent and motivated-to-do-the-right-thing individual, how hard must it be for those who are less motivated to look after the welfare of others," she said.



A Queensland Health spokeswoman said if someone has any COVID-19 symptoms, they could be tested at a State-run Fever Clinic, a Commonwealth-run Respiratory Clinic, local GP or at private pathology provider.

"The full list of testing facilities is updated regularly by the relevant stakeholders … It was last reviewed on 10 August 2020."

To find your nearest testing centre visit www.qld.gov.au/health

