Minister for Local Government Stirling Hinchliffe.
Politics

ROLLING COVERAGE: State moves to sack Ipswich City Council

Hayden Johnson
by
21st Aug 2018 9:51 AM | Updated: 12:09 PM

UPDATE 11.40AM: The Queensland Parliament has declared the dismissal of Ipswich City Council an 'urgent matter'.

Changes have been made to the Bill, which will affect when councillors can stand for election again.

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe has reiterated why the State Government is sacking councillors and what it hopes to achieve with an administrator.

 

EARLIER: Today is expected to be the final day Ipswich councillors will remain in their roles. 

The State Government's Dissolution of Ipswich City Council Bill will be introduced into parliament today by Minister for Local Government Stirling Hinchliffe and is expected to pass quickly.

Once the Bill passes parliament it will be sent to Governor Paul de Jersey for Royal Assent.

When Mr de Jersey signs the Bill it will become law and councillors will be no more.

An administrator will then be appointed by the State Government.

Rumours have been swirling inside Ipswich City Council that the administrator will be former acting CEO Gary Kellar.

Mr Kellar responded to those rumours here

