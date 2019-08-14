Disney starlet’s shock move to porn

This former Disney starlet has officially done a full 180.

Child model-turned-actress, singer and author Bella Thorne announced on Tuesday that she's making her directorial debut - on Pornhub.

"My initial idea was to create a Christmas horror movie," Thorne, 21, says in a new promotional video, "but instead I made a beautiful, ethereal film."

It also happens to be what used to be referred to as "X-rated".

Her porno, Her & Him, explores "this relationship between a male and a female and this fight over dominance," Thorne says, adding that she was especially interested in showing how the film's stars, adult entertainers Abella Danger and Small Hands, could switch off between being dominant and submissive.

"Her & Him is a modernistic, sexually explicit Romeo and Juliet-like depiction of two star-crossed lovers who have unbridled sexual longing for each other," says Pornhub vice-president Corey Price, praising how much "creativity and imagination" Thorne put into the artsy skin flick.

"The process of shooting was quite interesting because we had real life f***king on set which I had never shot before at all," Thorne says. "It is quite a fun environment."

Thorne (right) with Zendaya on the Disney TV show Shake It Up!, which ran from 2010-2013.

On a 2014 red carpet. Picture: Getty

In the trailer, Hands reads a Google search of "how to kill your boyfriend and get away with it" on his girlfriend's phone before the film cuts to heavy petting and the two wielding - then licking - a large knife.

"If you think that porn is uncomfortable, I'm sorry that you are uncomfortable, but don't make other people feel uncomfortable for being OK with it," says Thorne, who identifies as pansexual.

The film is part of Pornhub's Visionaries Director's Series, featuring guest directors who have so far also included rappers Brooke Candy and Young M.A.

Thorne's film will debut next month at The Oldenburg Film Festival, being held in Germany from September. 11 to 15, and will then become available to subscribers of Pornhub Premium. The subscription service costs $US9.99 ($A14.70) a month, and new users can sign up for a week-long free trial.

