Dispute ends as major retail development approved

Noosa Council has unanimously endorsed a legal settlement of a planning appeal to allow the final stage of the shire business centre to proceed.

A major Coast retail project years in the making has won approval after a court battle between the council and developer was resolved.

Noosa Council's decision to approve a subdivision adjoining Noosa Civic shopping centre has come despite one councillor saying he was not a fan of the retail hub.

Cr Tom Wegener voiced his concerns with the final outcome which will allow the 23 lot development but did not stop the council's decision from being unanimous.

The council will be "gifted" a lot for a future transit centre at site owned by Noosa Civic developer Mark Stockwell.

The approval will also pave the way for Walter Hay Dr to link up to Hofmann Dr.

"I'm not so enthusiastic as my fellow councillors," Cr Wegener said.

"I'm not a huge fan of the Noosa Civic the way it is and it is with a heavy heart that I will vote to settle this appeal and give the green light to these subdivisions."

The councillor said the land was zoned for the business centre under the town plan and could not be stopped.

Cr Wegener's criticisms were not shared by the other councillors with Mayor Clare Stewart saying the conditions for the planning appeal settlement were extensive.

Cr Stewart said it was very heartening that the settlement could be reached without incurring further significant legal costs.

"I wholeheartedly support this and am excited to see what can be done here," she said.

Cr Amelia Lorentson saw the outcome as a win-win situation and welcomed the prospect of a multi-use centre with green space and pedestrian and bus facilities.

"I'm excited by the handover of land to council to us as a future transit facility," she said.

"I'm satisfied the exchange of the land gift would cover the $1.13 million cost of buying offsite koala offsets as required by state guidelines.

"More importantly this development will create more jobs and housing for our residents and deliver missing infrastructure."

Conditions of the agreement include that Mr Stockwell retain 10m of frontage along Walter Hay Dr.

Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie said the development would create a mix of lots for innovative businesses, residential and business precincts.

"At the heart of it is a village mixed use, it's meant to be a village heart … which will have cafes, showrooms, shops and shop-top residential," Cr Wilkie said.