Menu
Login
Offbeat

Driver disqualified until 2054 found in a closet

18th Nov 2018 3:24 PM | Updated: 19th Nov 2018 7:56 AM

A MAN disqualified from driving until 2054 was charged with multiple offences, including police pursuits, after being arrested in Tweed Heads early Sunday morning.

Police from the Tweed-Byron Police District Target Action Group, along with the Dog Squad, attended a home on Railway Street at South Murwillumbah about 3.30am on Sunday morning.

Officers attended the house searching for a man who was wanted over an alleged pursuit in Tweed Heads in September.

A 27-year-old man was found inside the home hiding in a closet.

He was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where he was charged with two outstanding arrests warrants and two counts of police pursuit.

The man, already disqualified until 2054, was also charged with two counts of drive whilst disqualified and common assault.

The local man was bail refused and was scheduled to appear in Tweed Head Local Court yesterday afternoon.

disqualifed driving editors picks northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Cooroy man shocked by festive lights death trap

    Cooroy man shocked by festive lights death trap

    News Cheap Christmas lights online could be dangerous

    • 19th Nov 2018 10:00 AM
    New Cooroy development plan lodged

    New Cooroy development plan lodged

    News DA lodged over old motel site

    Carol into the Christmas spirit

    Carol into the Christmas spirit

    News Doonan will hold their annual Community Christmas Carols December 2

    Five things to do this week

    Five things to do this week

    News Looking for what to do this week? Here are a few ideas

    Local Partners